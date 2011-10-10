Skapalón

Íslandsbanki - iPhone App

Skapalón
Skapalón
  • Save
Íslandsbanki - iPhone App app iphone dashboard icon
Download color palette

Dashboard for an iPhone app we designed for a local bank

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Skapalón
Skapalón

More by Skapalón

View profile
    • Like