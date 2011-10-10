Html5 Image Transition Effects jQuery Plugin

Live Demo: http://goo.gl/PS6pB

This is a jQuery plugin consisting of 4 canvas based image transitions. These transitions will work on all major browsers supporting the “canvas” element. This includes Chrome, Safari, mobile Safari (iphone/ipad), Firefox (4 and above) Opera and Microsoft Internet Explorer (9 and above).

For older browser like Internet Explorer 7 and 8 (which lack canvas support), a fallback solution is provided in the form of a “fade in/out”, so your images will still transition even if lacking the visual part.