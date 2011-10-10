Html5 Image Transition Effects jQuery Plugin

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Live Demo: http://goo.gl/PS6pB
This is a jQuery plugin consisting of 4 canvas based image transitions. These transitions will work on all major browsers supporting the “canvas” element. This includes Chrome, Safari, mobile Safari (iphone/ipad), Firefox (4 and above) Opera and Microsoft Internet Explorer (9 and above).
For older browser like Internet Explorer 7 and 8 (which lack canvas support), a fallback solution is provided in the form of a “fade in/out”, so your images will still transition even if lacking the visual part.