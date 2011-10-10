Daniel Feldt

Responsive WordPress Theme - Start

Daniel Feldt
Daniel Feldt
Hire Me
  • Save
Responsive WordPress Theme - Start wordpress wordpress theme responsive webdesign
Download color palette

"Home" for my responsive WP-theme. WIP (of course)

5848e0c126579fca9f968b6586d5c390
Rebound of
Responsive WordPress Theme WIP
By Daniel Feldt
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Daniel Feldt
Daniel Feldt
Designer of things @ Great Scott!
Hire Me

More by Daniel Feldt

View profile
    • Like