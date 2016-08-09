Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Williams
Recurly Design

Expanding Plan Picker

Josh Williams
Recurly Design
Josh Williams for Recurly Design
  • Save
Expanding Plan Picker heatmap retention report plan picker animation ux
Expanding Plan Picker heatmap retention report plan picker animation ux
Download color palette
  1. plan_picker.gif
  2. picker_improvements.png

I'm playing with some ideas for how to expand a plan picker menu that allows for users to search for specific plans.

Our Analytics filter rows will grow in complexity and will eventually get crowded. Hopefully this will buy us a few horizontal pixels.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2016
Recurly Design
Recurly Design

More by Recurly Design

View profile
    • Like