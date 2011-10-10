Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan

Big Ting

ui user interface knobs audio
lazy sunday afternoon, drew my radio.. Will most likely use this for a future app

also, it's called "big ting" bc i couldn't think of anything else!

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
