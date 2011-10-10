Wil Nichols

Diligence Preference Icons

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
  • Save
Diligence Preference Icons diligence icon prefs preferences icons toolbar 32 32px
Download color palette

Leather-textured icons updated to fit the new window.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

View profile
    • Like