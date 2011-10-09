Glenn Jones

Water Bomb Squad

Glenn Jones
Water Bomb Squad glennz vector tee illustrator illustration bomb squad water bomb shirt
View recording of drawing, 71 mins compressed into 3 http://www.vimeo.com/30293684

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design
