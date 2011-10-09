Andrew Ryan Shepherd

Concept

Andrew Ryan Shepherd
Andrew Ryan Shepherd
  • Save
Concept
Download color palette

Working on an extremely simple, more compact logo direction for promo material that has a bit more "new frontier/explorer" feel about it to communicate a new direction & vision for my work & personal projects approaching.

"Andrew Ryan Shepherd" as text is extremely long and tends to look awkward no matter how it's stacked. I'm also working on a script treatment as an accompaniment.

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Andrew Ryan Shepherd
Andrew Ryan Shepherd

More by Andrew Ryan Shepherd

View profile
    • Like