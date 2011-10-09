Mike Bruner

Niroche_1

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Hire Me
  • Save
Niroche_1
Download color palette

unused logo for a knitting and crochet supply shop.
Always kind of liked how the type turned out.

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like