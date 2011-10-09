Amber Leigh Turner

January Creative - Digital Wireframe

January Creative - Digital Wireframe
Digital version of the original paper wireframe. Some changes, some not. Making the site based on a 3 column grid instead of the 960 grid. Hope to make the site responsive too.

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
