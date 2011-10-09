Alfie Robles

Server [Rebound]

Server [Rebound] icon illustration realistic server
So, I've decided to make a rebound. Changed some things, fixed the perspective issues with some elements, as suggested by Jake Lazaroff ( Thanks for the input! It's very appreciated! ).

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
