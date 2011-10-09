RepixDesign

Bootstrap freebie for webdesign

RepixDesign
RepixDesign
  • Save
Bootstrap freebie for webdesign bootstrap css3 html5 ui freebie webdesign
Download color palette

Almost done with the basic Bootstrap PSD file for those who want to use Bootstrap for designing websites in Photoshop. All elements are completely editable. Bootstrap from Twitter doesn't come with PSD files or something, al elements are pure CSS3. So I thought that it is helpfull for webdesigners to customize them and create it in their Bootstrap design.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
RepixDesign
RepixDesign

More by RepixDesign

View profile
    • Like