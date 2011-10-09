Dima Kiselev

Darth Vader

Dima Kiselev
Dima Kiselev
  • Save
Darth Vader vader darth vader 3d character kiselev lego
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Dima Kiselev
Dima Kiselev
Design Director

More by Dima Kiselev

View profile
    • Like