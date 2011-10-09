danijanev

Gangster

danijanev
danijanev
Hire Me
  • Save
Gangster tee typography hipster gangster
Download color palette

Yet another tee. This time hipsters as inspiration :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
danijanev
danijanev
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
Hire Me

More by danijanev

View profile
    • Like