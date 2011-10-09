Meredith Brenner

Tap Room 2

Meredith Brenner
Meredith Brenner
  • Save
Tap Room 2 logo typography tap bar philadelphia
Download color palette

More simple, streamlined proposal.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Meredith Brenner
Meredith Brenner

More by Meredith Brenner

View profile
    • Like