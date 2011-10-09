Jimmy Wilson

The Empty Seat - Occupy Together

Jimmy Wilson
The Empty Seat - Occupy Together corruption greed occupy together america propaganda wallstreet ows occupywallstreet occupywallst occupyboston occupytogether
Second crop of the last shot. Working with another propaganda poster from World War Two to spread the word of Occupy Together and how Wall Street profits off of our waste.

PDF Here: http://cl.ly/AoIz/ride.pdf
Original: http://cl.ly/Aonx/ride_orig.pdf

