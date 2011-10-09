Ryan Hudson-Peralta

Wrighteous Jewelry - Site Design Concept

Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
  • Save
Wrighteous Jewelry - Site Design Concept get wrighteous jewelry web site design models dark
Download color palette

This is a site design concept I am doing for a friends company, Wrighteous Jewelry... There are 4 main images that will randomly rotate each time a user visits the homepage.

See Large Prevue

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta

More by Ryan Hudson-Peralta

View profile
    • Like