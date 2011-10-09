Ed Wellbrook

Notes App

Ed Wellbrook
Ed Wellbrook
  • Save
Notes App notes moleskine notebook iphone
Download color palette

Guess I'm slowly making an iPhone theme. These are for the Notes app. Does the metaphor work?

27087b5f7463ebeb34be0a6f56f0e1ef
Rebound of
Some Icons
By Ed Wellbrook
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Ed Wellbrook
Ed Wellbrook

More by Ed Wellbrook

View profile
    • Like