Jimmy Wilson

The Empty Seat - Occupy Together

Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson
  • Save
The Empty Seat - Occupy Together ows corruption greed occupy together america propaganda wallstreet occupywallstreet occupywallst occupyboston occupytogether
Download color palette

Working with another propaganda poster from World War Two to spread the word of Occupy Together and how Wall Street profits off of our waste.

PDF Here: http://cl.ly/AoIz/ride.pdf
Original: http://cl.ly/Aonx/ride_orig.pdf

73bfc212e9db1f44541c077eb684262c
Rebound of
Silence! - Occupy Together
By Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson

More by Jimmy Wilson

View profile
    • Like