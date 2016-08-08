Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Henderson the Rain King, Saul Bellow

Henderson the Rain King, Saul Bellow mask illustration book handprinted print gocco literature africa classic books
One in a series of handmade prints of classic literature for my book club. Henderson the Rain King, follows a bumbling millionaire's trek into African bush to find the meaning of life. This one was printed on a Gocco. If you've read the book, or if you aren't the reading type and would rather hear three dudes talk about it, check out our podcast! http://bit.ly/29SKHZ3

Posted on Aug 8, 2016
