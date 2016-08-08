Henderson the Rain King, Saul Bellow

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One in a series of handmade prints of classic literature for my book club. Henderson the Rain King, follows a bumbling millionaire's trek into African bush to find the meaning of life. This one was printed on a Gocco. If you've read the book, or if you aren't the reading type and would rather hear three dudes talk about it, check out our podcast! http://bit.ly/29SKHZ3