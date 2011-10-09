Andrew Ryan Shepherd

Welcome Screen

Andrew Ryan Shepherd
Andrew Ryan Shepherd
  • Save
Welcome Screen
Download color palette

Welcome screen to be used for our new Sunday gatherings.

Color and shape elements will change with the Liturgical year, as well the Calendar content (Just below "Church of the Incarnation").

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Andrew Ryan Shepherd
Andrew Ryan Shepherd

More by Andrew Ryan Shepherd

View profile
    • Like