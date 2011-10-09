Ryan Feerer

Abdo Real Estate Maintenance

Ryan Feerer
Ryan Feerer
Hire Me
  • Save
Abdo Real Estate Maintenance logo real estate maintenance abdo ryan feerer seal typography
Download color palette

The logo is pretty straightforward. The client wanted an old seal look similar to the electricians union one. I didn't want to scream maintenance by using icons so I used a sawtooth pattern within the ABDO text.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Ryan Feerer
Ryan Feerer
I make things!
Hire Me

More by Ryan Feerer

View profile
    • Like