Julius Seniūnas

FlyFinland

Julius Seniūnas
Julius Seniūnas
  • Save
FlyFinland finland fly logo jands julius seniunas
Download color palette

This is my first shot !

FlyFinland logo .
Finland flag was used to form the plane in negative space .

Finland flag: http://www.worldatlas.com/webimage/flags/countrys/europe/finland.htm

Big thanks to Floris Voorveld for invitation !

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Julius Seniūnas
Julius Seniūnas

More by Julius Seniūnas

View profile
    • Like