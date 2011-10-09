Arno Kathollnig

Les Fleurs Du Mal Final Detail

Les Fleurs Du Mal Final Detail typography lettering type typo typeface fancy lettering
This is a detail (the center) of the final version of »Les Fleurs Du Mal«. The color scheme as well as the textures differ slightly from the first version. Find it here in full resolution (1920x1200): http://flic.kr/p/aua6qP

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
