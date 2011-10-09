Good for Sale
Louie Mantia, Jr.

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Recognizer font tron tron legacy

Been working on this some more lately, and I finally completed the character set. Presumably next is ligatures? Not sure if I want to do accent characters… though I should probably do the pound sign, ampersand, carat, and some sort of asterisk or bullet.

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
