Lucero Family Christmas

Lucero Family Christmas poster ad cartoon
Lucero Family Christmas in the works. Given a couple hours to create. Obviously inspired by A Charlie Brown Christmas, but that's what the band wanted. Ben Nichols as Charlie Brown. If you haven't listened to Lucero, check 'em out.

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
