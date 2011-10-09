memezen.com logo typing

Tommi Koirikivi

Started to prototype my logo for 'memezen.com', been quiet annoyed by the typical Lobster font-face. Rebound to be follow how these letters "M&Z" gets combined.

Posted on Oct 9, 2011
