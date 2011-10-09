Kevin Ohlin

We Love Our City

Kevin Ohlin
Kevin Ohlin
  • Save
We Love Our City video self portrait
Download color palette

I totally ended up in this video, holding a sign, standing in front of the sign I illustrated for the website which contains said video.

So meta.

weloveourcity.org is now fully operational.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Kevin Ohlin
Kevin Ohlin

More by Kevin Ohlin

View profile
    • Like