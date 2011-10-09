Jolene Lai

Sarah's Secret

Jolene Lai
Jolene Lai
  • Save
Sarah's Secret female figure art painting woman oil on canvas illustrative ravens birds gothic couch mask whimsical dress
Download color palette

40 by 30 inches
Oil on canvas

A painting that I did for a recent exhibition.
Complete painting here:
http://enelojial.com/Portfolio/Paintings/AnotherGirlsParadise/sarahsSecret/paintings_sarahsSecret.html

Jolene Lai
Jolene Lai

More by Jolene Lai

View profile
    • Like