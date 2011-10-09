Kate Anderson

TCP - See the recipes

Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson
  • Save
TCP - See the recipes tcp design page curl dark
Download color palette

Really not sure about this new element I've squeezed into the homepage of this site. There's really not much space left on it, so I'm grasping at straws.

Any thoughts on improving the "see the recipes" element? It's just a link that'll open a modal window for now.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson

More by Kate Anderson

View profile
    • Like