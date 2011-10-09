Dara Skolnick

Project Page template

Dara Skolnick
Dara Skolnick
  • Save
Project Page template web design portfolio wordpress
Download color palette

Working on a template for individual projects in my portfolio (I don't have this at all right now - I currently list all of my work on one page). Built as a custom post type in WordPress.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Dara Skolnick
Dara Skolnick

More by Dara Skolnick

View profile
    • Like