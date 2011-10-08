Justin Barber

Exercises in Value

Justin Barber
Justin Barber
  • Save
Exercises in Value logo design justin barber vintage badge
Download color palette

"Justin Barber proudly presents to you VALUE a series of exercises for design class"

for my design 100 class notebook assignment

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Justin Barber
Justin Barber

More by Justin Barber

View profile
    • Like