Mohanad Yajouri

Job Dashboard

Mohanad Yajouri
Mohanad Yajouri
Hire Me
  • Save
Job Dashboard ui chart stats dashboard
Download color palette

Some UI experimentation for a production management page.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Mohanad Yajouri
Mohanad Yajouri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mohanad Yajouri

View profile
    • Like