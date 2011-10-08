Caleb Amesbury

VDUB PRINTS (fonts and camera update)

Caleb Amesbury
Caleb Amesbury
  • Save
VDUB PRINTS (fonts and camera update) vw bus vdub logo vector illustration
Download color palette

I exaggerated the new camera's lighting and details... still not too happy with how it looks reversed. but at least it's much better than the previous version!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Caleb Amesbury
Caleb Amesbury
builder of user-focused products

More by Caleb Amesbury

View profile
    • Like