Martin Duffy

Dutch Huff Business Cards

Martin Duffy
Martin Duffy
  • Save
Dutch Huff Business Cards martin duffy dutch huff photography letterpress labels business card
Download color palette

Duplexed French Construction cover stock letterpressed black 1 side. Adhesive stock letterpressed black on white - diecut - then wrapped over duplexed stock.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Martin Duffy
Martin Duffy

More by Martin Duffy

View profile
    • Like