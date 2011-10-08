Idan Gazit

Monogram Idea 2

Idan Gazit
Idan Gazit
  • Save
Monogram Idea 2 monochrome monogram metaserif
Download color palette

Another idea I'm playing with for a monogram. I'd really like feedback on this!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Idan Gazit
Idan Gazit

More by Idan Gazit

View profile
    • Like