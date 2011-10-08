Tyrefinders visual

Geoff Muskett

Supposed to be designing depot signage for the client... but got side tracked and ended up with this. Over the top? yes. What's it for? Fun. I might send it to them out of interest anyway.

Posted on Oct 8, 2011
