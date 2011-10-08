Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM

Moses

Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
  • Save
Moses illustration character design
Download color palette

Final illustration. Only need to add some new media pictograms to the swoosh above Moses.

Afbeelding 3
Rebound of
New Media Moses
By Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM

More by Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM

View profile
    • Like