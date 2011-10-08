Someone stole my logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My apologies if this is not the right forum to talk about stolen art/logos but it made me report this shocking event to fellow artists/designers to get their stuff copyrighted so one should not suffer as i did.
Back in early 2009 i created this logo for my online portfolio studio6t9 (and this is the very name i still go by on twitter and deviantart). Reference to the piece could be found here:
1. http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/59449
2. http://www.coroflot.com/meezee/logos/1
3. http://studio6t9.deviantart.com/gallery/?offset=24#/d1yoswm
And the person/organization who is using it pixel by pixel, color by color is right here:
http://www.facebook.com/OasisTheRoadtrip
I hope these people realize their mistake.