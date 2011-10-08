Someone stole my logo

My apologies if this is not the right forum to talk about stolen art/logos but it made me report this shocking event to fellow artists/designers to get their stuff copyrighted so one should not suffer as i did.

Back in early 2009 i created this logo for my online portfolio studio6t9 (and this is the very name i still go by on twitter and deviantart). Reference to the piece could be found here:

1. http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/59449

2. http://www.coroflot.com/meezee/logos/1

3. http://studio6t9.deviantart.com/gallery/?offset=24#/d1yoswm

And the person/organization who is using it pixel by pixel, color by color is right here:

http://www.facebook.com/OasisTheRoadtrip

I hope these people realize their mistake.