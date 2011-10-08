Tyler Murphy

New queue design + sliders

I'm trying out a new queue design and a new style for the progress/volume sliders. Let me know what you think.

Full version: http://forrst.com/posts/Sonora_Take_3-Pg2

If you want to test the app, give us your email at http://getsonora.com

Posted on Oct 8, 2011
