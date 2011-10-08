Marek Polakovic

Badge for Dribbble

Marek Polakovic
Marek Polakovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Badge for Dribbble icon dribbble
Download color palette

Some free time stuff for my joined to dribbble community. Big thanx to Vachenko & Dribbble. Let's PLAY!

Download free PSD. Enjoy.
http://www.2shared.com/photo/rdkDLkbP/dribbble_badge-source.html

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Marek Polakovic
Marek Polakovic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Marek Polakovic

View profile
    • Like