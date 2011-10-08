Breno Bitencourt

Camrig Logo Final

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Camrig Logo Final cam camera point of view pov kitesurfing xtreme sports featured logodesigner logodesign bauru visual identity breno bitencourt bitencourt breno logotype logotipo identity identidade visual identidade de marca design studio design brazil brasil branding brand identity brand
Download color palette

GIFGIFIGIDIIFIIGIIFIIGIF :D

Bfe2894a43f5cae94f4e1f1b89622204
Rebound of
Camrig Logo
By Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like