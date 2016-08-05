brēth Icon Concepts

Trending designs to inspire you
Icon concepts for brēth. An anti-anxiety app I have been working on.
I ended up using the top-left icon, as the top-right was too reminiscent of Hyperlapse. I'm debating transitioning to bottom-right for the next update.
I'll be sure to post UI design later as well as the designs for watchOS when they are complete.
If you're interested it's on the app store at: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/breth/id1139512936