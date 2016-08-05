Ashe

brēth Icon Concepts

Ashe
Ashe
  • Save
brēth Icon Concepts iphone app ios icons app breth
Download color palette

Icon concepts for brēth. An anti-anxiety app I have been working on.

I ended up using the top-left icon, as the top-right was too reminiscent of Hyperlapse. I'm debating transitioning to bottom-right for the next update.

I'll be sure to post UI design later as well as the designs for watchOS when they are complete.

If you're interested it's on the app store at: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/breth/id1139512936

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2016
Ashe
Ashe
Self-proclaimed messy minimalist.

More by Ashe

View profile
    • Like