Created in Photoshop 2.1

This is the first full drawing I ever created on a Mac - done with Photoshop 2.1 on a Macintosh IIci in 1990 (when I was in high school). I drew it using a mouse!
What you see here is actually the full resolution file, which was large on the monitor back in the day. Note the pixelated gradient, probably due to a maximum palette of 256 colors. I like my extensive use of the airbrush tool.
I drew this simply as an experiment to learn what I can do on a computer. I've been hooked ever since.