Robyn Britt

The Mad Cow

Robyn Britt
Robyn Britt
  • Save
The Mad Cow icon alcohol bar restaurant
Download color palette

Making a new drink menu for a Bar/Restaurant called "The Mad Cow", which is the owner's (J's) nick name. I am using the same J in these icons that I used in the Cow's ear tag for the logo.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Robyn Britt
Robyn Britt

More by Robyn Britt

View profile
    • Like