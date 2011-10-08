Libby Levi

AIGA Homegrown Logo

Libby Levi
Libby Levi
  • Save
AIGA Homegrown Logo logo aiga letterpress sans serif
Download color palette

AIGA Raleigh is starting a Lunch-and-Learn series for local creatives called "Homegrown". Other identity elements to follow.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Libby Levi
Libby Levi

More by Libby Levi

View profile
    • Like