Frantisek Krivda

Mindmap style

Frantisek Krivda
Frantisek Krivda
  • Save
Mindmap style mindmap map graph concept bubbles blackboard table sketches sketching draft mindmeister info graphics presentation infographic tree schema organisation marketing visualisation
Download color palette

Just some mindmap style concept for company powerpoint presentations. #unfinished #draft

Frantisek Krivda
Frantisek Krivda

More by Frantisek Krivda

View profile
    • Like