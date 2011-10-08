Andrea Giannangelo

Generating Language Switcher

Andrea Giannangelo
Andrea Giannangelo
  • Save
Generating Language Switcher ui ux web app white clean
Download color palette

Language switcher for the privacy policy generator of iubenda. It's not a 'traditional' website language switcher, instead it controls the language of the privacy policy you are currently editing.
Any feedback is welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Andrea Giannangelo
Andrea Giannangelo

More by Andrea Giannangelo

View profile
    • Like