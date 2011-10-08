Brendan Smith

Sabi Design — business card

Currently getting onto shooting some work, so here's a sample.

Identity for an Interior Designer using a blind emboss for the logotype and one PMS. Printed on KW Doggett Knight Smooth — 300gsm.

