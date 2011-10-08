Nigel Hopkins

Digital Artist Magazine Commission

Nigel Hopkins
Nigel Hopkins
  • Save
Digital Artist Magazine Commission
Download color palette

I'm in issue 25 of Digital Artist magazine (out now)!

Available at all WHSmiths, Tesco/Supermarkets and all leading Newsagents!

http://www.digitalartistdaily.com/back_issues.php

Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Nigel Hopkins
Nigel Hopkins

More by Nigel Hopkins

View profile
    • Like